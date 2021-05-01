Patrick Mahomes Reacts To Chiefs Drafting An Offensive Lineman

On Friday night, the second round of the 2021 NFL draft kicked off with several teams making their first picks of the weekend.

One of the teams making their first pick of the 2021 draft were the Kansas City Chiefs. Earlier this week, the Chiefs traded their first-round pick and a handful of other selections to the Baltimore Ravens for star offensive tackle Orlando Brown.

That left the team without a first-round pick. However, the Chiefs added a second-round pick from the Ravens in the trade.

With their first selection of the second round, the Chiefs drafted former Missouri standout linebacker Nick Bolton. Just a few picks later, Kansas City was back on the clock and added to what is turning into an impressive offensive line.

The Chiefs drafted former Oklahoma standout center Creed Humphrey. Not long after the pick was made, star quarterback Patrick Mahomes made it clear he was a happy man.

Check out his reaction.

😁😁😁 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) May 1, 2021

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers destroyed Kansas City’s offensive line in the Super Bowl just a few months ago. Since then, the Chiefs have completely revamped the offensive line.

They added Orlando Brown, former Patriots star Joe Thuney and now Creed Humphrey.

Mahomes has to be happy that he’ll have a stout offensive line during the 2021 season.