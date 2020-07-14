Patrick Mahomes Reacts To Chiefs Extending Chris Jones

Kansas City Chiefs superstar QB Patrick Mahomes had an awesome reaction to the Chiefs’ new deal with DT Chris Jones.

Perhaps even trickier than winning Super Bowl is keeping a Super Bowl-winning roster in tact. Kansas City took care of signing Patrick Mahomes to a massive extension worth over half-a-billion dollars this off-season.

Days after handling business with Mahomes, the Chiefs have now signed Chris Jones to a four-year extension worth $85 million. This has been in the works for several months now. Kansas City has now secured its top offensive and defensive players for at least the next four years.

Patrick Mahomes has made it clear the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win last season wasn’t just a one-time fluke. Kansas City is looking to build a dynasty. Naturally, Mahomes is hyped up after the Chiefs’ new deal with DT Chris Jones.

The Chiefs’ 2020 roster will look plenty similar to their 2019 roster. In fact, the offensive unit could be even better next season.

We’re well-aware the Kansas City passing game is the best in the business. To help bolster the rushing attack, the Chiefs drafted LSU RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the 2020 NFL Draft. If Edwards-Helaire can have a productive rookie season, that could open things up in the passing game.

Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones and the Chiefs appear poised to defend their Super Bowl title and make another championship run this season.