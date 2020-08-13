Patrick Mahomes Reacts To Chiefs Extending Travis Kelce

Thursday afternoon saw the two best tight ends in football receive new contracts from their respective teams.

The San Francisco 49ers inked George Kittle to a five-year contract extension worth $75 million. Not long after, the Kansas City Chiefs locked up star tight end Travis Kelce with a four-year contract extension.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Kansas City inked Kelce to a “4-year extension worth between $14M and $15M per year in new money average.” That deal ties him to Kansas City for the next six seasons.

After the contract details were announced, Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes reacted on Twitter. It’s safe to say he’s excited to have one of his favorite targets locked in for the long haul.

“6 MORE YEARS!!!!!!!” Mahomes said on Twitter.

The Chiefs have been busy locking in its young core for the foreseeable future.

Earlier this offseason, Kansas City signed defensive lineman Chris Jones to a four-year, $85 million deal. Then, the Chiefs unloaded with the biggest contract in sports history, signing quarterback Patrick Mahomes to a 10-year, $450 million deal.

It’s been an expensive offseason for the Chiefs, who left the 2019 season with under $200 in cap space.

After winning the Super Bowl last season, Kansas City is built to continue that legacy for years to come. The AFC could be in for a long few years with Mahomes and company in Kansas City.