On Friday morning, the Kansas City Chiefs made a significant move, securing cap space as the team enters the 2020 season.

Kansas City owned the least amount of cap space before the move, with a mere $177 dollars left to work with. No, there aren’t any zeros missing from that number – the Chiefs actually had less than $200 with which to work.

Just a few hours after having nearly no money to work with, the Chiefs now have over $5 million in cap space. The team re-structured wide receiver Sammy Watkins’ contract.

NFL insider Terez Paylor detailed the new deal. Watkins now receives a base salary of $9 million with the chance to reach $16 million in incentives. The move created $5 million in cap space for the team.

After the news came out, Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes reacted on Twitter. “Run it back,” he said.

Run It Back ⏰ — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 3, 2020

Kansas City wanted to keep its cast of players that just hoisted a Lombardi Trophy. The team re-signed wide receiver Demarcus Robinson as well, keeping Patrick Mahomes’ receiving corps in place.

Mahomes’ first two seasons couldn’t have gone much better. He took the Chiefs to the AFC title game in 2018 and then won the Super Bowl in 2019.

Not a bad start for the young quarterback.