Patrick Mahomes Reacts To Crushing National Title Game Injury

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams went down with an apparent knee injury in the second quarter of Monday’s national championship game against Georgia.

After splitting the middle of the Bulldogs’ defense for a massive 40-yard gain, Williams tried to make a cut to wiggle by a defender. He stumbled as he tried to make the move and went to the ground on his own when his left leg folded in on itself.

Immediately, it became clear that Williams had suffered a significant, non-contact injury. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was among those disheartened to see the result of the play and took to social media to express his concern.

“Mannnnn… hate that….” Mahomes wrote on Twitter shortly after the play.

Mannnnn… hate that…. — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 11, 2022

Williams was helped off the field by members of the Alabama training staff and into the injury tent on the sidelines. He emerged from the tent a short while later and walked to the locker room under his own power.

It’s no secret that Williams was a crucial part of Alabama’s gameplan on Monday night. With fellow wide receiver John Metchie out of the national title game due to injury, the first-team All-American had already hauled in four catches for 65 yards before going down with an injury of his own.

Williams has been making plays all year for the Crimson Tide. Coming into Monday’s game, he’d made 75 catches for 1,507 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Alabama has not provided an update on Williams’ status as of the second quarter. Stay tuned for further updates on the star wide receiver as additional information becomes available.