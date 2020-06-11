Patrick Mahomes Reacts To What Saints QB Drew Brees Said

There weren’t many NFL players on Drew Brees’ side after his interview with Yahoo Finance, where he said “I’ll never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.” Since then though, the future Hall of Famer has done his best to fix the situation he put himself in.

Brees issued not one but two apologies on Instagram. He also responded to President Donald Trump on social media, saying “We must stop talking about the flag and shift our attention to the real issues of systemic racial injustice, economic oppression, police brutality, and judicial and prison reform.”

Not every player in the league has to forgive Brees and trust his words moving forward, but it sounds like Patrick Mahomes will. The reigning Super Bowl MVP shared his thoughts on Brees and why he believes he’ll make things right.

“I know that he is a good person, has a good heart,” Mahomes told the media. “I think his statement missed the point. I believe with his actions going forward, you’ll see the kind of person he is.”

Most of Brees’ teammates have shown their support for him on social media, such as Demario Davis, Cam Jordan and Michael Thomas.

The fact that players like Mahomes are now starting to speak about Brees in a positive light is encouraging. His point did in fact miss the mark, but it didn’t sound like he was trying to be hurtful.

Over the course of his career in New Orleans, Brees has been an excellent humanitarian. A few months ago, the Brees family donated $5 million to the state of Louisiana to help with COVID-19.

Brees has shown with his recent words that his stance on protests during the national anthem have changed. Now, it’s time to see what actions he’ll take to back up his words.