Patrick Mahomes Reacts To Epic Browns vs. Ravens Game

Almost the entire NFL world was watching last night’s game between the Browns and Ravens, and that includes Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Late in the fourth quarter, Mahomes tweeted “This game is crazy!” He wasn’t wrong at all considering that Lamar Jackson and Baker Mayfield were exchanging touchdowns with only a few minutes remaining.

Mahomes may have been watching this game simply because he loves football, but it’s also possible he wanted to look at two teams he might potentially face in the playoffs. After all, the Chiefs are on track to have the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

The most-likely scenario here is that Mahomes tuned in as a fan. Both the Browns and Ravens are fighting for a spot in the playoffs, and last night’s showdown clearly delivered when it comes to entertainment.

This game is crazy! 🤯🤯 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) December 15, 2020

Mahomes wasn’t the only star athlete to live tweet about this game, as LeBron James wrote “Wow what a game!”

Sports fans aren’t sure who Mahomes was rooting for on Monday night. As for James, he made it very clear that he wanted the Browns to win. That makes sense since he’s from Akron, Ohio.

Honestly it’s cool to see athletes who are always in the spotlight shift over to being a fan – even if it’s just for a few hours.

The NFL world will get a great look at Mahomes this upcoming weekend, when he takes on the Saints.