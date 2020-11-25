Patrick Mahomes Reacts To Getting Compared To Tom Brady

The Kansas City Chiefs traded up in the 2017 NFL draft to select former Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes – despite having Alex Smith under contract.

It didn’t take long for that decision to pay off. Although Mahomes didn’t see the field much during his rookie season, he flourished in 2018 en route to becoming the league’s MVP.

He hasn’t stopped dominating defenses, winning a Super Bowl in just his second year as a starter. Despite all of that success, Mahomes doesn’t like being compared to the league’s best – like Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady

“I don’t know if I’m on his level yet. He’s a global star, and so for me I just try and be myself,” Mahomes said about being compared to Brady.

Mahomes is on track to becoming one of the best to ever play the game, whether he wants to acknowledge it or not.

He won the league’s MVP award and took the Chiefs to the AFC title game in his second season. Just a year later, he brought his team to the Super Bowl, where Kansas City came from behind in the fourth quarter to beat the San Francisco 49ers.

In 2020, the Chiefs own the second-best record in the NFL behind the unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers. Kansas City is the favorite to win the Super Bowl yet again this season.

Mahomes will get the chance to take down Tom Brady on Sunday afternoon when the Chiefs face off against the Buccaneers.