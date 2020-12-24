Patrick Mahomes Reacts To Le’Veon Bell Probably Starting

Just a few days ago, the Kansas City Chiefs took down the Saints in New Orleans in a potential Super Bowl preview.

The Saints defense gave Patrick Mahomes and company fits, but the Chiefs still managed to put up over 30 points. Unfortunately, Kansas City lost a key piece of the offense.

Rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was tackled awkwardly during the game and needed help getting to the locker room. The first-round pick suffered a high ankle sprain and a hip injury – meaning he likely won’t be back before the playoffs.

Luckily for the Chiefs, they have a very capable backup running back in Le’Veon Bell. Before this weekend’s game against the Atlanta Falcons, Patrick Mahomes made it clear he has confidence in Bell.

“[Bell’s] had success everywhere he’s been,” Mahomes said. “He’s been a top running back for a long time now and I think he fits into our locker room really, really well. He’s done a great job in the amount of snaps that he’s gotten so far, and I’m sure that he’ll continue to do better and better as he gets more and more snaps.”

During Sunday’s game against one of the top rushing defenses, Bell racked up 76 total yards and a touchdown.

Without Edwards-Helaire in the lineup, the Chiefs could rely even more on their passing attack. However, Bell is capable of carrying the load if he needs to.

Kansas City and Atlanta kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET.