Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes isn’t happy with the latest report about his fiance and brother.

Former NFL player and current Fox Sports Radio host Rich Ohrnberger reported that Mahomes had asked his brother, Jackson, and fiancee, Brittany Matthews, to refrain from attending any games in 2022.

TMZ first denied that report and now Mahomes himself has denied it with a simple tweet.

Y’all just be making stuff up these days 😂😂😂 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 18, 2022

Mahomes’ family has always been criticized on social media. His brother Jackson makes countless tik toks during games, while his fiancee joins in or sometimes makes her own videos.

Mahomes is standing with his family (why wouldn’t he?) as there’s no doubt they’ll both be at Arrowhead next season.

The Chiefs will look to win their second Super Bowl with Mahomes at the helm after winning in 2020 over the San Francisco 49ers.

They were trying to return to the big game this season but fell to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game.