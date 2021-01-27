Patrick Mahomes Reacts To Scotty Miller’s Tyreek Hill Comment

Patrick Mahomes didn’t take the bait after Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Scotty Miller declared himself faster than Tyreek Hill.

Earlier today on The Dan Patrick Show, Miller argued that he’s the fastest receiver in the NFL, faster even than Hill, who goes by the nickname “Cheetah” and has reportedly been timed at a 4.29 40-yard dash.

Mahomes was also on the air with Patrick today, and it was during that appearance that he learned about Miller’s comments.

“Oh man, that’s an interesting take,” Mahomes said. “You’ve got to have confidence in yourself. I’ll give him that.”

We just taped an interview with @PatrickMahomes… Here was his response to Scotty Miller (@MillerTime___10) saying that he'd beat Tyreek Hill (@Cheetah) in a race. The full interview will air on tomorrow's show on @PeacockTV and @FoxSportsRadio#GoBucs #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/DrkovqeUxi — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) January 27, 2021

Patrick went on to ask Mahomes if the Chiefs had a bulletin board and if they did, how much real estate would this take up on it. Mahomes wasn’t biting.

“I think you’re more motivating yourself by being in the Super Bowl,” he said. “If you’re not ready to play in the Super Bowl, I don’t think you’re going to get ready. He’s a fast dude and a great receiver. I like my guy though.”

It should be noted that Tyreek Hill himself responded to Miller, calling the young wideout “a hell of a player.” Miller also paid his respect to Hill in return.

Maybe when this little Super Bowl thing is all said and done, we can get these two guys together and have them race.