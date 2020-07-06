The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Reacts To Signing Blockbuster Contract Extension

Patrick Mahomes gets ready to warm up before the game against Los Angeles.KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 29: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks to the sidelines during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

It’s official – superstar QB Patrick Mahomes has signed a 10-year extension with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Patrick Mahomes still has two years left on his previous contract with the Chiefs. If everything goes according to plan, the Texas Tech alum will be playing for Kansas City for the next 12 years.

The new deal is reportedly worth anywhere between $450 million, per ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter. Patrick Mahomes’ new contract is the largest sports contract in North America, surpassing MLB superstar Mike Trout’s contract.

Kansas City made the news official on Monday evening. The Chiefs, themselves, announced Patrick Mahomes’ extension with a new tweet, as seen below.

Patrick Mahomes couldn’t be happier today. The Kansas City QB has made his intentions clear that he wants to stay a Chief throughout his entire NFL career.

There were rumors the Chiefs were working to re-work Mahomes’ contract this off-season. Monday’s big news confirms those rumors were true.

Mahomes posted an awesome video on Monday following his contract extension – Chiefs fans are going to want to check this out.

It’s crazy to consider what Patrick Mahomes has already accomplished in his NFL career thus far. The Chiefs QB won the 2018 NFL MVP before taking home the Super Bowl trophy this past season.

Mahomes is worth every penny the Chiefs will be paying him over the next 12 years.

The Kansas City QB is bound to bring the organization a few more Super Bowls before his playing days are over.


