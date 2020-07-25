The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Patrick Mahomes Reacts To Teammate Opting Out Of 2020 Season

Patrick Mahomes gets ready to warm up before the game against Los Angeles.KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 29: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks to the sidelines during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

On Friday night, Kansas City Chiefs offensive guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif announced that he was opting out of the 2020 season. He’s the first NFL player to sit out this fall due to the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19.

“This is one of the most difficult decisions I have had to make in my life but I must follow my convictions and do what I believe is right for me personally,” Duvernay-Tardif said in a statement. “That is why I have decided to take the Opt Out Option negotiated by the League and the NFPA and officially opt out of the 2020 NFL season.”

Duvernay-Tardif has been a starter for the Chiefs since the 2015 season. Head coach Andy Reid will have to figure out who will replace the former sixth-round pick for the upcoming season.

Kansas City is still in great shape to contend for a Super Bowl this year, but the loss of Duvernay-Tardif could hurt the team’s ability to protect Patrick Mahomes. Nonetheless, the highest-paid player in the league doesn’t seem to mind his teammate’s decision.

Mahomes said he was surprised by Duvernay-Tardif’s decision, but obviously respects what he’s doing.

Tyreek Hill also shared his thoughts on Duvernay-Tardif, saying “Gonna miss my brother in the locker room, but I love this more.”

Though he won’t be on the gridiron this year, Duvernay-Tardif will still make an impact this fall. He’ll continue his role as an orderly at a long-term care facility in Canada for the remainder of 2020.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.