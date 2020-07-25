Patrick Mahomes Reacts To Teammate Opting Out Of 2020 Season

On Friday night, Kansas City Chiefs offensive guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif announced that he was opting out of the 2020 season. He’s the first NFL player to sit out this fall due to the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19.

“This is one of the most difficult decisions I have had to make in my life but I must follow my convictions and do what I believe is right for me personally,” Duvernay-Tardif said in a statement. “That is why I have decided to take the Opt Out Option negotiated by the League and the NFPA and officially opt out of the 2020 NFL season.”

Duvernay-Tardif has been a starter for the Chiefs since the 2015 season. Head coach Andy Reid will have to figure out who will replace the former sixth-round pick for the upcoming season.

Kansas City is still in great shape to contend for a Super Bowl this year, but the loss of Duvernay-Tardif could hurt the team’s ability to protect Patrick Mahomes. Nonetheless, the highest-paid player in the league doesn’t seem to mind his teammate’s decision.

Mahomes said he was surprised by Duvernay-Tardif’s decision, but obviously respects what he’s doing.

"Everybody respects the decision 100%," Mahomes said. — Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) July 25, 2020

Tyreek Hill also shared his thoughts on Duvernay-Tardif, saying “Gonna miss my brother in the locker room, but I love this more.”

Though he won’t be on the gridiron this year, Duvernay-Tardif will still make an impact this fall. He’ll continue his role as an orderly at a long-term care facility in Canada for the remainder of 2020.