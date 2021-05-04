On Tuesday afternoon, the Denver Broncos received some tough news about starting offensive lineman Ja’Wuan James.

He reportedly suffered a season-ending Achilles injury while working out away from team facilities. Because the injury took place away from the team facility, his contract could be in jeopardy.

“James’ $10 million salary for the upcoming season now is in jeopardy being that Denver no longer is obligated to pay him with him working out off site,” Schefter reported.

Well, Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes saw that bit of news and is not happy. He thinks the Broncos should be locked into paying James because he was working out to be ready for the 2021 season.

“So they are going to take his contract for working out in the off-season???” Mahomes said on Twitter.

James was expected to start at right tackle for the Broncos this season.

Selected by the Miami Dolphins with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2014 draft, he started all 16 games through his rookie season. However, after a solid start to his NFL career the star offensive lineman dealt with a rash of injuries.

He missed nine games in 2015, eight in 2017 and most recently 13 in 2019 with a torn MCL. He opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID concerns.

Now he’ll miss the full 2021 season while recovering from a brutal injury. To make matters worse, he might not get paid.