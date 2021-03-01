Patrick Mahomes Reacts To The J.J. Watt Free Agency Drama

With Patrick Mahomes spending the next few months recovering from surgery, he’s paying attention to the free agency drama with pass rusher J.J. Watt.

On Monday, Watt took to Twitter and responded to the ongoing Peloton drama. He tweeted “I don’t own a bike. Stop.” in response to people getting on his case about a viral post that had the Packers, Browns and Bills in a Peloton profile that belonged to him.

Minutes later, Mahomes found Watt’s tweet and decided to share it. He didn’t say anything, but simply quote tweeted with four laughing emojis.

People are already descending on Mahomes’ comments section, begging him to recruit the all-world pass rusher. In fairness, Watt has reportedly said he wants to join a title contender, and the Chiefs would be exactly that.

Unfortunately, any efforts Patrick Mahomes may have wanted to make for J.J. Watt will be for naught. Watt announced on Twitter minutes later that he would be joining the Arizona Cardinals.

So I guess this means that we can’t count on Peloton as a reliable source of NFL insider news anymore. Peloton drama is a lot more fun than some other types of drama we often have to talk about.

At least Mahomes doesn’t have to worry about being sacked by Watt every time the Chiefs play the Texans.

How good would the Chiefs defense have been if they had signed J.J. Watt?