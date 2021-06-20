Patrick Mahomes Reacts To The Viral ‘Andy Reid’ Video

The Kansas City Chiefs have a lot of iconic faces in their storied history, but few are as recognizable as head coach Andy Reid. But that doesn’t stop half the fanbase from getting tricked by a doppelganger every now and then, and QB Patrick Mahomes took notice.

During Friday’s MLB game between the Kansas City Royals and the Boston Red Sox, the cameras spotted someone who looked exactly like Andy Reid in full Chiefs attire with a Royals hat. Even the Royals official Twitter account thought it was Reid, tweeting “No wonder Mondi and Salvy went deep.”

But the Royals, and many others, were fooled. It turned out to be Chiefs superfan Matt Black, the self-proclaimed “official doppelganger of Coach Reid,” pranking everyone with another Reid-like getup.

When people started to realize their mistake, everyone had a big laugh. And Mahomes was no exception at all.

Taking to Twitter this weekend, Mahomes retweeted the Royals’ post and added a handful of laughing emojis for added effect.

We may never know for sure whether or not the Royals knew that it was Matt Black instead of the Super Bowl-winning coach. But plenty of people were fooled, and plenty more had fun with it.

The Chiefs have been one of the NFL’s most dominant teams for the last three years. They’ve offered us some incredible football in the process.

But Andy Reid’s distinct appearance may be just as iconic as Patrick Mahomes’ arm or his team’s knack for scoring.