Patrick Mahomes Reacts To Tom Brady’s Golf Game

Tom Brady shakes Patrick Mahomes' hand following a Patriots-Chiefs game.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 08: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots talks with Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs after the Chief defeat the Patriots 23-16 at Gillette Stadium on December 08, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes appears to be enjoying Tom Brady’s golf game this afternoon.

Brady and Peyton Manning are playing with Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods, respectively, in The Match: Champions for Charity in Florida this afternoon.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ quarterback has struggled – mightily – and the football world is enjoying it. You don’t see Brady struggle in an athletic competition on national TV very often – if ever, after all.

Brady did come through with an incredible shot on the seventh hole. He holed out from about 150 yards for a birdie and had a message for Charles Barkley (and everyone else who’s been making fun of his game).

“Take a suck of that Chuck,” Brady quipped.

Mahomes was impressed, too.

The Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl-winning quarterback reacted in amazement on Twitter shortly following the shot.

“You got to be kidding!!!!!” he wrote.

We’ve seen a couple of notable Mahomes vs. Brady matchups over the past two seasons. Hopefully we’ll get a couple more now that Brady is on the Buccaneers.

Perhaps a Mahomes vs. Brady Super Bowl is in everyone’s future.

For now, though, we can simply enjoy Brady’s struggles (and occasional moments of greatness) on the golf course.

The Match: Champions for Charity is currently airing on TBS, TNT, trutTV and HLN.

