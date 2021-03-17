Patrick Mahomes Reacts To Viral Tweet From Kansas City Chiefs

It wouldn’t be Saint Patrick’s Day without a hilarious joke involving Patrick Mahomes.

On Wednesday, the Kansas City Chiefs posted a video of Patrick Star from SpongeBob SquarePants with Mahomes’ hair photoshopped on top of his head. Every time he picked up the phone inside the Krusty Krab, a video of an NFL analyst calling Mahomes a different name would play.

The first clip featured FS1’s Shannon Sharpe say “Patrick, I nicknamed you Pat Mahomeboy. Do you like the nickname?” This led to a clip of Patrick Star saying “No, this is Patrick.”

The second analyst to grace this video was ESPN’s Louis Riddick, who said “Pat Mahomes.” Once again, Patrick Starr responded “No, this is Patrick.”

Last but not least, the video that Kansas City shared on Twitter included a parody version of the song “Take Me Home, Country Roads.” This time around, the song said “Take me Home, Pat Mahomes.”

This hilarious video that was posted on the Chiefs’ official Twitter account clearly kept Mahomes entertained on this Wednesday.

Mahomes is having a pretty great week since the Chiefs came to terms on a five-year deal with offensive guard Joe Thuney. There are still a few more positions that need to be addressed in the trenches, though.

We’ll see if the Chiefs can sign a few more offensive linemen today. It’s only fitting they get Mahomes more help on Saint Patrick’s Day.