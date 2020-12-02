Patrick Mahomes Reacts To Tyreek Hill Calling Him “Trash” As A Rookie

Over the weekend, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill made headlines for his ridiculous performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The star wide receiver racked up 269 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 13 receptions. However, after his recent comments, Patrick Mahomes might not throw him the ball anymore.

Showtime’s “Inside the NFL” asked Hill what he thought about Mahomes when the quarterback was a rookie. The star wide receiver didn’t hold back.

“I thought he was trash,” Hill said, “I ain’t gonna cap. I ain’t even gonna cap, man. When he first got there I was like, this is who y’all drafted right here? This is who y’all drafted?”

Well, Mahomes saw Hill’s comments and the former NFL MVP didn’t know how to react.

Check it out.

To be fair, later in the show, Hill made it clear that Mahomes has turned into one of the best players in the league.

“Hey but look, he proved me into a whole complete, I don’t know,” Hill said. “That second year, like his quarterback mechanics were different. It was like he was spending more time with his quarterback coach, spending more time with Coach Reid, like learning the offense. Dude was like different.”

Mahomes has proved to be “different” over his three seasons as a starting quarterback. The former Texas Tech standout won an MVP award in his first year as a starter and a Super Bowl in his second.

What will he do this year?