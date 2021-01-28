Patrick Mahomes Reacts To Viral Comment From Robert Saleh

Robert Saleh has advice for the Tampa Bay defense in trying to slow down Patrick Mahomes: “don’t kid yourself” when the Chiefs quarterback does his “little old man jog.” Yes, you read that right.

Saleh knows a thing or two about trying to defend Mahomes. His defense shut down the superstar quarterback for three quarters in Super Bowl LIV before Mahomes led a super-charged offensive comeback to take down the Niners 31-20 and win the Lombardi Trophy.

Part of what makes Mahomes such a special quarterback is his ability to escape from the pocket and make plays with his legs. But for some reason, teams forget he’s capable of doing so. The Tampa Bay defense can’t afford to let Mahomes out of the pocket too often if the Bucs want to win Super Bowl LV.

During an interview on PFT Live this week, Saleh said one of the keys for the Bucs defense on Feb. 7 is to be “relentless” and not fall for Mahomes’ “little old man jog.”

“You’ve got to be relentless,” Saleh said in regards to defending Mahomes, via Pro Football Talk. “You have to be relentless. Just when you think you might have him, he might step two steps back and then throw off his back foot. I mean, he has ridiculous arm talent. He’s got tremendous accuracy. He’s got tremendous mobility. But any time you’re a pass rusher just understand that he might do his little old man jog in between plays where it looks like his feet hurt. Don’t kid yourself.”

Patrick Mahomes couldn’t help but laugh after catching what Saleh had to say regarding his mobility.

Take a look.

At least Patrick Mahomes is being a good sport about it.

After all, Robert Saleh’s right. Mahomes does have a quirky walking stride.