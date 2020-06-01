Patrick Mahomes Releases Statement On What’s Happening In America

Super Bowl-winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes isn’t just a football player. The quickly-turned NFL superstar shared his thoughts on Monday regarding what’s happening in America at the moment.

Athletes of all sorts have taken the past few days to voice their support for the black community. George Floyd’s death has sparked a wide range of protests across the country.

Some athletes have even joined in on the movement, marching with protesters and making speeches to those who will listen.

Mahomes it the latest to share his thoughts on the matter. The Kansas City quarterback’s message is going viral on Monday afternoon. Check it out below:

“The senseless murders that we have witnessed are wrong and cannot continue in our country,” Mahomes shared on Twitter. “All I can think about is how I grew up in a locker room where people from every race, every background, and every community came together and became brothers to accomplish a single goal. I hope that our country can learn from the injustices that we have witnessed to become more like the locker room where everyone is accepted.”

Popular athletes sharing these types of messages are exactly what we need during a time like this. It’s great to see Mahomes using his widespread platform to voice his support for all those who are oppressed.

Hopefully, Mahomes’ latest message will spark more athletes to contribute their own messages.