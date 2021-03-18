Patrick Mahomes Reportedly Played Big Role In Free Agency Pursuit

Patrick Mahomes beat the San Francisco 49ers once before. He tried to do it again earlier this week in a recent pursuit of one of the top free agents available this off-season.

Offensive tackle Trent Williams became a free agent this month. He reportedly narrowed his options down to two teams: the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

The Chiefs pulled their best punches, but in the end Williams chose to stick with the Niners. The standout left tackle spent the entire 2020 season in the Bay Area where he played like a sure-to-be Hall-of-Famer.

Mahomes reportedly became very involved in the pursuit of Williams. The superstar quarterback sent the offensive lineman texts and made a few calls to make a “strong pitch,” according to Matt Barrows of The Athletic.

“It was Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs quarterback who was last seen running for his life from Buccaneers pass rushers in the Super Bowl,” Barrows said of the player most heavily recruiting Williams, via TheAthletic.com. “According to those privy to the conversations, Mahomes made a strong pitch in texts and phone calls to Williams about joining him as the Chiefs’ new left tackle.”

The #49ers finally beat Patrick Mahomes! (Who was trying hard to recruit Trent Williams). That and other behind-the-scenes nuggets from the opening three days of free agency … (take advantage of our $1/mo sale). https://t.co/OlFbagvQAS — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) March 18, 2021

It’s hard to imagine Trent Williams turning down Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. But the money San Francisco offered was too good to pass down.

The Niners secured one of the best offensive tackles for the next several years. He’ll provide a steady anchor for Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco offense.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, still have plenty of work to do along the offensive line this off-season.