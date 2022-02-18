Patrick Mahomes Responds To Report About Fiancee: NFL Fans React

Earlier this afternoon, a report emerged regarding Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Former NFL player and current Fox Sports Radio host Rich Ohrnberger reported that Mahomes asked his brother, Jackson, and fiancee, Brittany Matthews, to not attend games during the 2022 season.

It didn’t take long for that report to be called out as bogus. Multiple other NFL insiders said they received the same information about Mahomes, but say it came from someone trying to pose as an insider.

Ohrnberger, for whatever reason, decided it wasn’t necessary to make sure his “source” had the correct information. Not long after the report surfaced, Mahomes responded to the news.

“Y’all just be making stuff up these days 😂😂😂,” Mahomes said on Twitter. It didn’t take long for fans to start flocking to Twitter to react to his response calling the report out.

Plenty of fans think it’s time to leave Mahomes, his fiancee and his brother alone.

“Dude, just leave this guy and his family alone,” one fan said.

Another fan made a good point about Mahomes’ mindset.

“I genuinely hope that Pat can just sit back and laugh at this stuff that comes out. He’s 26, engaged, signed to a $500m contract, won a Super Bowl, won an MVP and is playing for an organization that’s been one of the most stable for a decade,” the fan said.

Perhaps fans should just leave Mahomes and his family alone for a while.