Patrick Mahomes Reacts To His Brother’s Troubling Video

The Kansas City Chiefs suffered a rare September loss on Sunday night, falling to Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens 36-35. Patrick Mahomes’ younger brother Jackson was in attendance with Brittany Matthews, the quarterback’s fiancée, and now finds himself embroiled in scandal.

Video surfaced of an upset-looking Jackson Mahomes pouring a bottle of water directly on a Ravens fan towards the end of the game. Mahomes appeared to confirm that it was him, tweeting “they were thirsty” in response to a Barstool Sports post of the clip.

Unsurprisingly, the incident has gotten back to Patrick Mahomes. He didn’t excuse what his brother did, but he says there was more to the situation than what was shown in the video.

“Obviously, it’s something we don’t want to necessarily do,” said of the video, per ESPN. “[But] there were things that were said to him and [Patrick’s fiancée Brittany Matthews] that you don’t see on the clip.”

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes says he told his brother Jackson there are some things we don’t want to do regarding throwing water on Baltimore fans. Mahomes says there were things said to him and Brittany not seen on the video. #ChiefsKingdom — Rob Collins (@RCFOX4KC) September 22, 2021

“He’s been good at trying not to respond to that stuff. He takes a lot and he’s usually pretty good at it and he’ll learn from it and try to stay away from those people as best he can,” Mahomes added.

Mahomes didn’t expound on what happened with his brother and fiancée. Unfortunately, it wouldn’t surprise if people got pretty out of line, especially when they realized they were in shouting distance of the star quarterback’s family. Even so, that doesn’t excuse Jackson Mahomes from lashing out that way.

Patrick Mahomes’ 20-year old brother Jackson has become famous in his own right, thanks to an active presence on TikTok and other social media platforms. With that platform comes responsibility, and there are definitely ways to handle heckling fans better than how he did on Sunday.

[ESPN]