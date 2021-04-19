Patrick Mahomes Reveals 2 Things He’s Doing A Lot Less Of

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes became a dad this off-season, which means he has a lot less time to enjoy two of his favorite hobbies.

As most parents know, having a child is a double-edged sword. On one hand, there’s nothing more special than family time. On the other, being a parent means you have little time to yourself for personal hobbies.

Mahomes is getting adjusted to being a father to his daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes. With it, he’s having a tough going finding time to enjoy some of his favorite casual activities: golf and video games.

It sounds like Mahomes is having a different off-season than he’s used to. Most parents know exactly what the Chiefs quarterback is going through.

Patrick Mahomes on what he's had to give up now that he's a dad: "Definitely not as much golf and video games.'' — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) April 19, 2021

At least Patrick Mahomes still has some time for off-season training. He’ll need it to bounce back from a blowout loss to the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LIV.

Perhaps fans and analysts were a bit too quick to call the Chiefs the next dynasty. Sure, Mahomes probably has a few more championships to win over the course of his career. But an NFL dynasty is rare, and only happens once over a couple decades.

While the Chiefs would love to be the next Patriots, even New England is an exception to the norm. Regardless, Mahomes will try and accomplish a rarity and turn the Chiefs into a constant contender in coming years.

As long as Mahomes remains healthy, Kansas City is going to be a threat for a long, long time.