The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Patrick Mahomes Reveals 2 Things He’s Doing A Lot Less Of

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes against Cleveland.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 17: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs welcomes teammates onto the field to start the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium on January 17, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes became a dad this off-season, which means he has a lot less time to enjoy two of his favorite hobbies.

As most parents know, having a child is a double-edged sword. On one hand, there’s nothing more special than family time. On the other, being a parent means you have little time to yourself for personal hobbies.

Mahomes is getting adjusted to being a father to his daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes. With it, he’s having a tough going finding time to enjoy some of his favorite casual activities: golf and video games.

It sounds like Mahomes is having a different off-season than he’s used to. Most parents know exactly what the Chiefs quarterback is going through.

At least Patrick Mahomes still has some time for off-season training. He’ll need it to bounce back from a blowout loss to the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LIV.

Perhaps fans and analysts were a bit too quick to call the Chiefs the next dynasty. Sure, Mahomes probably has a few more championships to win over the course of his career. But an NFL dynasty is rare, and only happens once over a couple decades.

While the Chiefs would love to be the next Patriots, even New England is an exception to the norm. Regardless, Mahomes will try and accomplish a rarity and turn the Chiefs into a constant contender in coming years.

As long as Mahomes remains healthy, Kansas City is going to be a threat for a long, long time.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.