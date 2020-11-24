Patrick Mahomes Reveals A Gross Thanksgiving Day Habit

Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback in the NFL and one of the most-exciting athletes to watch play in years. Unfortunately, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has one gross eating habit.

The reigning Super Bowl MVP likes to slather almost everything he eats in ketchup – and, yes, that includes what he eats on Thanksgiving Day.

Mahomes, who signed a $300-plus million extension this offseason and can now afford all the ketchup he wants for several lifetimes over, revealed his Thanksgiving Day plan. He was asked by KCSP 610 Sports Radio on Monday if he’ll be putting ketchup on his turkey.

“Yeah, dude, I mean come on,” Mahomes reportedly said. “You got to put ketchup on that!”

No offense to the ketchup enthusiasts, but that’s gross. The Thanksgiving Day turkey is sacred and can only be eaten with gravy.

Mahomes reportedly added that he’ll be putting ketchup on his Thanksgiving Day ham, too. The radio hosts asked Mahomes if he was joking about that – he was not.

“Come on,” Mahomes replied, “you know me better than that!”

Mahomes and the Chiefs are coming off a big Sunday night win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Kansas City is scheduled to take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.