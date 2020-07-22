Patrick Mahomes Reveals His 1 Big Purchase This Offseason

After two seasons as the full-time starter for the Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes received the most lucrative contract in sports history. Earlier this offseason, the front office gave the reigning Super Bowl MVP a $500 million extension.

Mahomes is on pace to be one of the greatest quarterbacks the NFL has ever seen. In two seasons as a starter, Mahomes has thrown for over 9,000 yards and 76 touchdowns. He has also won the MVP Award and added a ring to his resume.

Now that Mahomes is the highest-paid player in the league, many fans are wondering how he’ll spend that money. Obviously the 24-year-old might want to save most of his money this way he can enjoy retirement once he calls it a career. On the other hand, it doesn’t hurt to treat yourself from time to time.

In an interview with CBS Sports, Mahomes revealed what his biggest purchase was this offseason. It turns out he bought a house before signing a 10-year extension with the Chiefs.

From CBS Sports:

“I got a house, but that was before the contract happened. That was more of a ‘you’re quarantined, you need somewhere to work out at home’ so I got a house and a workout room and stuff like that back in Texas. So I guess you can count that, but I haven’t bought anything.”

Money shouldn’t be an issue for the superstar quarterback. Mahomes has a plethora of endorsement deals with companies like Adidas, Oakley and State Farm.

While the young gunslinger is certainly enjoying a ton of success on the field, he might be doing even better for himself off the gridiron.

Fans will get to see Mahomes back in action when the 2020 season kicks off in September.