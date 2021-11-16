Patrick Mahomes Reveals His Favorite NFL Team Growing Up

In just a few days, the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys will meet in a possible Super Bowl preview.

Before the game kicks off, star quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke with the media about the matchup. Growing up in Texas, Mahomes said he was a”pretty big” Cowboys fan when he was a kid.

But there’s one player in particular he liked the most. Former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant is at the top of Mahomes’ list after they grew up near each other in Texas.

“I was a huge Dez Bryant fan. He’s from East Texas, my area,” Mahomes said. “He’s from Lufkin, Texas, so I got to see him play in high school. And then I got to see him play at Oklahoma State and then with the Cowboys, so I was always rooting him on for sure.”

When asked about his favorite Cowboys teams, Mahomes said he was a little too young for the Troy Aikman teams, but liked to watch Dez Bryant and Tony Romo team up.

Mahomes will have to put his fandom aside this weekend when the Chiefs and Cowboys face off. Kansas City enters as a slight favorite, but Dak Prescott and company won’t be taking it easy.

Both teams are in the thick of the playoff race in their respective conferences.