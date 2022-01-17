Patrick Mahomes Reveals His Final Message To Ben Roethlisberger

Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger probably walked off an NFL football field for the final time on Sunday night.

Pittsburgh’s luck ran out against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Mahomes threw five touchdown passes in a 42-21 blowout of the Steelers.

Roethlisberger is expected to hang up his cleats this off-season, meaning Sunday’s game was probably his last.

Mahomes had a special postgame message for the NFL legend.

“I just told him I have so much respect for him,” Mahomes said, via Fox News. “I’ve watched him growing up. The way he plays the game, he competes to the very end. He did that this whole entire season. Who knows what the future is but it was great to be here and witness him.”

There’s no doubt the end was on the mind of Roethlisberger both during and after the game.

He reflected a bit on his Steelers and NFL career after the game.

“It’s tough,” Roethlisberger said of his emotions coming off the field, via Fox News. “I’m proud to play with these guys. God has blessed me with an ability to throw a football and blessed me to play in the greatest city … it’s been a blessing.”

The Steelers will now most likely enter uncharted territory.

As for Mahomes and the Chiefs, they’ll battle the Buffalo Bills this weekend.