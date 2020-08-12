Patrick Mahomes Reveals How Far He Can Throw A Football

Before they even entered the NFL, fans knew Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen both had a cannon of a throwing arm.

In recent weeks, though, the two have finally started talking about a throw-off. That’s right, the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills star quarterbacks are finally going step onto the field and settle this thing.

An official date for the event is still to be determined. In the lead-up to the competition, Mahomes revealed how far he can throw the football.

“I think if I’m going to throw in that situation, I’ll throw 80-plus yards. I know Josh Allen’s got an arm too. So if he can beat 80-83 yards, he can beat me. But I’m gonna put it out there, I promise you that,” Mahomes said.

Mahomes is ready to let than thing FLY in a throw-off with Josh Allen 👀👀 @PatrickMahomes @Chiefs pic.twitter.com/Qn4jRE6XKm — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) August 12, 2020

Earlier this month, Allen told NFL Network that he’s officially accepted the reigning Super Bowl MVP’s offer to face off in a battle of rocket right arms.

“We’re working on it,” Allen said, via TMZ Sports. “I’d love to finally settle this and figure it out.”

Madden released its arm strength ratings earlier this offseason and Mahomes was NOT happy with where he was placed.

The video game ranked Allen ahead of Mahomes in terms of arm strength. EA Sports gave the Buffalo Bills starter a 99 throw power rating while giving Mahomes a 97.

When they go head-to-head we’ll finally know who has the stronger arm.