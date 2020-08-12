The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Reveals How Far He Can Throw A Football

patrick mahomes throws a pass during the afc championship gameKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 20: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks to pass in the second half against the New England Patriots during the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 20, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

Before they even entered the NFL, fans knew Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen both had a cannon of a throwing arm.

In recent weeks, though, the two have finally started talking about a throw-off. That’s right, the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills star quarterbacks are finally going step onto the field and settle this thing.

An official date for the event is still to be determined. In the lead-up to the competition, Mahomes revealed how far he can throw the football.

“I think if I’m going to throw in that situation, I’ll throw 80-plus yards. I know Josh Allen’s got an arm too. So if he can beat 80-83 yards, he can beat me. But I’m gonna put it out there, I promise you that,” Mahomes said.

Earlier this month, Allen told NFL Network that he’s officially accepted the reigning Super Bowl MVP’s offer to face off in a battle of rocket right arms.

“We’re working on it,” Allen said, via TMZ Sports. “I’d love to finally settle this and figure it out.”

Madden released its arm strength ratings earlier this offseason and Mahomes was NOT happy with where he was placed.

The video game ranked Allen ahead of Mahomes in terms of arm strength. EA Sports gave the Buffalo Bills starter a 99 throw power rating while giving Mahomes a 97.

When they go head-to-head we’ll finally know who has the stronger arm.


