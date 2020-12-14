Patrick Mahomes Reveals How He Reacts To Throwing Interceptions

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes had a surprisingly off day against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, throwing three interceptions in a 33-27 win.

But Mahomes is keeping his head held high. Speaking to ProFootballTalk after the game, Mahomes said he doesn’t plan to change his mentality and will keep doing his best to help his teammates make big plays. He feels that being too afraid to throw interceptions is a recipe for losing.

“I’ve always been someone if I throw an interception it’s not going to change my mentality,” Mahomes said. “I’m going to continue to fire, I’m going to continue to shoot the ball downfield, let my guys try to make plays. Whenever you start being timid after you throw an interception that’s how you lose games.”

The three interceptions Mahomes threw against the Dolphins were tied for the most in his career. Fortunately, he balanced it out with two touchdown passes and 393 passing yards.

Even so, it was still more interceptions in one game than he had thrown in the previous 12 combined.

I have a love/hate relationship with Hard Rock stadium! 😂😂😂 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) December 13, 2020

All of that said, Patrick Mahomes is still having an incredible season. While not quite as explosive as his breakout 2018 campaign, he still has more passing yards and touchdowns in 13 games than he did in 14 last year.

Mahomes leads the NFL with 4,208 passing yards, and has 33 touchdowns. He’s completing a career-high 68-percent of his passes to boot.

The Dolphins game was much closer than it needed to be. But ultimately it was so bad of a setback that the Chiefs will need to seriously reevaluate things.

Kansas City is now in the driver’s seat for the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC, and the way they’re playing, they’ve got to be the favorites to get it.