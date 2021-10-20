Patrick Mahomes Reveals Team’s Reaction To Awful Interception

During last Sunday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Football Team, star quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw an inexcusable interception in the red zone.

After fumbling the snap, Mahomes threw up a prayer while being dragged down by a Washington defender. It was an easy interception for Bobby McCain, who literally waited a few seconds for the ball to come down to him.

Fortunately for the Chiefs, that interception from Mahomes didn’t end up costing them a win. And honestly, Mahomes played very well outside of that one play.

That being said, it’s pretty apparent that Kansas City’s locker room got a kick out of Mahomes’ interception. He told the media that everybody started laughing in the film room when they watched the replay.

Mahomes owned up to his mistake after the game, so it doesn’t sound like he’s really bothered by this interception. In fact, he said that it belongs on ESPN’s C’mon Man segment.

“It was bad,” Mahomes said, via KSHB. “But you’ve got to bounce back in this league. It’s going to look bad. It’s probably going to be on ‘C’mon, Man’ or something like that.”

We’ll see if Mahomes can stay turnover-free this Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.