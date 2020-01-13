Patrick Mahomes Reveals What He Told His Teammates Down 24-0

The Kansas City Chiefs reached their second straight AFC Championship Game in style, rallying from a 24-0 deficit to thrash the Houston Texans 51-31.

Patrick Mahomes was absolutely brilliant in the comeback effort, throwing for 321 yards and five touchdowns while also leading the Chiefs in rushing (53 yards) to boot. In doing so he outdueled the Texans’ Deshaun Watson.

After the win, Mahomes was asked what his message to the team was when they fell behind 24-0. It doesn’t sound like it was anything too over the top, but it clearly made an impact.

“The biggest thing I was preaching to the team was, let’s go do something special,” Mahomes said. “Everybody is already counting us out. Let’s just go play-by-play and put our best effort out there.

After falling behind 24-0, the Chiefs scored two plays after a long kickoff return by Mecole Hardman. Kansas City would rattle off 41 unanswered before the Texans finally found the end zone again.

The Chiefs will host the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game next Sunday at 3:05 p.m. ET on CBS. Kansas City will be looking to lock up the franchise’s first Super Bowl berth in 50 years.

Additionally, the Chiefs will be looking to avenge a playoff loss to the Titans at Arrowhead two years ago.