Patrick Mahomes Reveals What He Told Josh Allen Postgame

Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen share a hug before a game.KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 10: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) hug before an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs on Oct 10, 2021 at GEHA Filed at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Last Sunday, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen gave us a performance for the ages. Unfortunately, only one star quarterback could win the playoff duel.

Mahomes had the ball last in regulation and first in overtime, which was enough to lead the Chiefs to a 42-36 win. After the game, the Kansas City gunslinger made sure to take time away from celebrating to speak with his Buffalo counterpart.

Ahead of this afternoon’s AFC Championship Game, Mahomes sat down with CBS’ Tracy Wolfson to discuss, among others things, what he said to Allen postgame. For starters, Mahomes said he felt it was important to speak with the Bills’ signal caller, because he knew what he was going through.

Three years ago, Mahomes and the Chiefs lost to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game without having a chance to touch the ball in overtime. Because of that experience, Mahomes could empathize with Allen’s frustration.

Mahomes also said he told Allen he expects to see him in big games for years to come.

“I pretty much told him, ‘We’re going to do this a lot,'” Mahomes said. “This isn’t going to be the end of our story of going up against each other. There are going to be a lot of great battles for us in our career.”

Mahomes and Allen have faced off in the postseason each of the last two years. Sign us up for it becoming a yearly occurrence.

Mahomes will battle another superb young quarterback, Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow, in today’s AFC title game. Between those two, Allen, Los Angeles’ Justin Herbert, Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson and others, the talent at quarterback in the AFC is unfathomably good.

