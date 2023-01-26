Patrick Mahomes Reveals Who He Got Advice From This Week

CINCINNATI, OHIO - DECEMBER 04: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Paycor Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Going into Sunday, Patrick Mahomes has been in touch with the man who has won more AFC championships than anybody else.

Mahomes revealed during Thursday's media session that he's spoken with Tom Brady recently and their relationship is in a good spot now that he's not competing against the nine-time AFC champ and seven-time Super Bowl winner.

“I talked to Tom a little bit. I have a good relationship with him now. He gives me a lot of advice,” Mahomes said, via NFL Network's James Palmer. “Why would you not want to learn from the GOAT? Any time anybody like that wants to give me advice I’ll take it in. It’s cool to see the guys you’ve watched growing up your whole life be able to talk to you on that type of platform."

There's probably no better person to talk shop with as a quarterback than TB12.

Brady has beaten Mahomes head-to-head twice in the postseason, first in the AFC Championship four years ago when Brady was still with New England, and then in Super Bowl LV two years ago after he had moved on to Tampa Bay.

Last year, Mahomes fell to Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game. He'll look for revenge this Sunday afternoon at Arrowhead.