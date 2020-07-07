Patrick Mahomes makes history even during the offseason. On Monday afternoon, the 24-year-old gunslinger signed an extension with the Kansas Chiefs that’ll be worth $503 million – the richest contract in sport history.

Athletes around the globe congratulated Mahomes on this outstanding accomplishment. LeBron James even joked about the lucrative extension on Twitter, saying “Let me borrow $5.”

Mahomes appeared on Sports Radio 610 today to discuss his record-breaking deal from the Chiefs. During his time on air, the reigning Super Bowl MVP revealed which notable athletes reached out to him.

Star quarterbacks like Drew Brees and Deshaun Watson congratulated Mahomes on his new deal, which isn’t all that surprising. What really stands out is that multiple NBA stars got a hold of Mahomes.

From Sports Radio 610:

“I texted with a lot of people, a lot of crazy people I never thought I would talk to in my entire life,” Mahomes said. “It’s just the numbers that text me that I have zero idea who it is, and they congratulate me. I just say, ‘thank you.’ I have no idea. I’ve given this number to somebody. Everybody from Trae Young to D-Wade to LeBron, guys in our league, Deshaun, Brees, all these guys, everybody is congratulating me from all different sports leagues. It’s really cool to see that not only am I getting support from guys in our league but also throughout the entire world.”

There’s no doubt that Mahomes has quickly become one of the most popular figure in sports. He’s not on LeBron’s level, but he might get there someday.

The fact that a plethora of athletes are going out of their way to send their best wishes to Mahomes just shows the amount of respect he’s gained in such little time.

After winning a Super Bowl in just his second season as the starting quarterback for Kansas City, the sky is truly the limit for Mahomes.