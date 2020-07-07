Patrick Mahomes Reveals Why He Worked Out At 7 A.M. This Morning

Patrick Mahomes made history on Monday afternoon, signing a 10-year extension with the Kansas City Chiefs. His contract is the richest in sports history, dethroning Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels.

Kansas City is on the verge of becoming a dynasty with Mahomes under center. In his first season as the team’s starting quarterback, he won the MVP award in a landslide. The following season, he led the team to a Super Bowl victory.

Some people might choose to celebrate after landing a $503 million deal, but Mahomes chose to get up early and work out this morning. Despite being the current face of the NFL, Mahomes isn’t done chasing glory.

When asked what motivated him to wake up so early for his workout today, Mahomes said that he “still got rings to collect.”

Yesterday, @PatrickMahomes signed the biggest deal in sports history. Today, he woke up as hungry as ever 😤 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/7cjCKnehdW — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 7, 2020

That’s a scary thought for the rest of the NFL.

Mahomes is on pace to finish his career as one of the greatest players in league history. Obviously he’ll need to stay healthy, but there’s no question the talent is there.

Kansas City won’t have as much flexibility in terms of cap space because of Mahomes’ extension, and yet it probably won’t matter because he elevates everyone around him. It’s the reason why the Chiefs went from a playoff team to a title contender overnight with him as the starter.

Winning multiple championships isn’t easy, especially in the NFL. However, no team has proven to stop Mahomes yet.