Patrick Mahomes Says He’s Spoken With Roger Goodell

Patrick Mahomes and Roger Goodell at an NFL event.ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 31: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Patrick Mahomes II attend the world premiere event for "The Team That Wouldn't Be Here" documentary hosted by Verizon on January 31, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Verizon)

Patrick Mahomes was one of the major NFL stars to appear in a powerful video supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. That video clearly helped shift the NFL’s stance, and led to a public acknowledgment from Roger Goodell.

Mahomes, Saquon Barkley, Michael Thomas, Odell Beckham Jr., and Ezekiel Elliott were among the star players to speak out. They called for the league and commissioner Roger Goodell to back the movement and call for racial equity throughout the country.

Goodell wound up doing just that. “We, the NFL, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of Black People,” Goodell said in a video in response to the star players. “We, the National Football League, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the National Football League, believe Black Lives Matter.”

Obviously, the work can’t end there for Goodell or anyone else looking to amend for the things that have gone on in this country. Patrick Mahomes says he spoke to the commissioner directly in the last few days. He and teammate Tyrann Mathieu, who also appeared in the video, spoke to the media today.

Between Goodell’s statement and the entire Drew Brees saga, the NFL is at the forefront of changes that are coming across the country. The Chiefs stars are looking to continue to drive things forward in their community.

Fresh off of a Super Bowl title, it is good to see them using their platform to take a stand.

[James Palmer]

