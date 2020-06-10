Patrick Mahomes Says He’s Spoken With Roger Goodell

Patrick Mahomes was one of the major NFL stars to appear in a powerful video supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. That video clearly helped shift the NFL’s stance, and led to a public acknowledgment from Roger Goodell.

Mahomes, Saquon Barkley, Michael Thomas, Odell Beckham Jr., and Ezekiel Elliott were among the star players to speak out. They called for the league and commissioner Roger Goodell to back the movement and call for racial equity throughout the country.

Goodell wound up doing just that. “We, the NFL, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of Black People,” Goodell said in a video in response to the star players. “We, the National Football League, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the National Football League, believe Black Lives Matter.”

Obviously, the work can’t end there for Goodell or anyone else looking to amend for the things that have gone on in this country. Patrick Mahomes says he spoke to the commissioner directly in the last few days. He and teammate Tyrann Mathieu, who also appeared in the video, spoke to the media today.

Patrick Mahomes said he has personally spoken with Roger Goodell — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) June 10, 2020

Patrick Mahomes and Tyrann Mathieu and others will meet with Clark Hunt and president Mark Donovan and start to figure out how they can make a change locally in terms of voter registration. Mahomes said their goal is to get as many people the ability to vote and make change — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) June 10, 2020

Tyrann Mathieu said he didn’t know the video would have the impact that it had. He just felt that it was something they wanted to get out there. He said this is the second time a lot of players are going through this and a lot didn’t speak up the first time around. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) June 10, 2020

Between Goodell’s statement and the entire Drew Brees saga, the NFL is at the forefront of changes that are coming across the country. The Chiefs stars are looking to continue to drive things forward in their community.

This is what Patrick Mahomes said about those who ask athletes to “stick to sports” pic.twitter.com/QlEHLBSTUD — 610SportsKC (@610SportsKC) June 10, 2020

Fresh off of a Super Bowl title, it is good to see them using their platform to take a stand.

