Patrick Mahomes’ Latest Comment Should Terrify Rest Of The NFL

Patrick Mahomes is playing the quarterback position at one of the highest levels imaginable. In 2018, his first year as a starter and second in the NFL, he won the league MVP award, and followed it up by winning the Super Bowl this past season.

Mahomes’ 2018 season is one of the most statistically impressive in NFL history. He completed 66-percent of his throws for 5,097 yards, 50 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. The scary thing? He says he still has “so much” room to improve.

“There’s still so much I can improve. The mental part of the game, you learn more and more every single year you’re in the NFL, especially at the quarterback position,” he told CBS Sports in a new wide-ranging interview. “You learn from reps, you learn from seeing different stuff, and we understand defenses are going to keep throwing different stuff at us and combat the stuff we do so well.”

“I’m going to keep trying to learn as much as possible. I’m going to keep to drill in the fundamentals. I really have only been playing quarterback for six or seven years. It’s not like I’ve been playing for a very long time at the position, so I’m going to do whatever I can to try and get better and better at the fundamentals.”

Would like to thank @PatrickMahomes for being kind enough for this exclusive interview for @CBSSports! Mahomes spoke to me about his crazy offseason, the inside scoop on his $500 million deal and increased expectations in Kansas City.#Chiefs https://t.co/AZdai2lvAW — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) July 22, 2020

Mahomes dominant 2018-20 run has already paid off big time. He signed a historic contract a few weeks ago, which is worth in excess of $500 million.

Even with the crazy dollar amount, he says that the structure should allow Kansas City to retain talent around him, which is also a scary notion for the rest of the league.

There were two things I said when we went into negotiations: I wanted to keep great players around me and I wanted to have long-term security for my family. I certainly wasn’t thinking 10 years. I didn’t even know NFL contracts did that. “With those two things in mind, the way we structured the deal and the way we did it, we’re going to have a lot of flexibility to keep great players around me and when you have great players around you, you’re going to have a great football team.”

Two days ago, the Chiefs did just that, locking up star defensive lineman Chris Jones with a four-year, $85 million deal.

Jones predicts that the impending Kansas City Chiefs dynasty will win “five-plus” more Super Bowl rings before things are over. That is a bold statement, but if Patrick Mahomes retains this level of play for the next decade, the contract ages the way some expect, and the Chiefs have the flexibility to surround him with talent, it isn’t out of the question.

[CBS Sports]