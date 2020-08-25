Patrick Mahomes Says His Super Bowl Throw vs. Eli Manning’s Isn’t Close

Earlier this year, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs trailed the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl.

In the middle of the fourth quarter, Mahomes hit wide receiver Tyreek Hill on a 44-yard bomb to start an epic comeback. The Chiefs went on to score on that drive en route to a 31-20 win.

Earlier this week, NFL analyst Peter King spoke with Mahomes about that throw to Hill. King suggested the throw reminded him of the one Eli Manning made to New York Giants wide receiver Mario Manningham in Super Bowl XLVI.

Mahomes doesn’t think his throw lives up to that of Manning’s, though. In the interview, he said his pass to Tyreek “wasn’t as good as” Eli’s throw to Manningham.

Check it out.

“Mine wasn’t as good as Eli’s throw,” Mahomes said bluntly. “Eli’s throw was money, right on the sideline. On ours, Tyreek ran a heck of a route where he was able to run across the safety’s face and then back towards the pylon. I was just able to put it out there far enough. We were able to change the momentum of the game and then find a way to get a touchdown.”

Manning owns two of the most iconic plays in Super Bowl history.

Meanwhile, Mahomes is likely just getting started on his own run of Lombardi Trophies. We’re sure he’ll add to a list of incredible Super Bowl moments soon.