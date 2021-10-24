Patrick Mahomes Sends Clear Message After Terrifying Hit

The Kansas City Chiefs suffered a scare on Sunday afternoon when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes was knocked out of the game.

In the fourth quarter of a 27-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans, Mahomes took a shot to the face after being wrapped up by a Titans defender. He was slow to get up and appeared woozy.

Chad Henne came in for Mahomes and finished out the game. Afterwards, Kansas City said their franchise passer made it through concussion protocol.

Mahomes himself told reporters that the “feels fine.” Of course, that doesn’t necessarily mean he is fine, but it is nevertheless a good sign.

Patrick Mahomes: "I feel fine now. Y'all saw the hit. I took my time getting up, but I felt fine. I did everything I needed to do to be here." — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) October 24, 2021

When he did play this afternoon, Mahomes had a rough time. He completed just 20-of-35 passes for 206 yards with one interception and two lost fumbles.

Assuming he’s cleared to play, Mahomes will have some extra time to prepare for next Monday night’s game against the New York Giants.