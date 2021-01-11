Patrick Mahomes Sends Clear Message To Teams Hiring Coaches

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has been trying to get a head coaching job for several years now with no luck. So what does his star pupil, Patrick Mahomes, think of his recent struggles on the interview trail?

Appearing on KCSP 610 Sports Radio today, Mahomes was baffled that Bieniemy hasn’t gotten a job yet. He made it clear that Bieniemy is a locker room leader with a great track record. Mahomes declared that if Bieniemy doesn’t get a head coaching job this year then “people are crazy.”

“His track record speaks for itself,” Mahomes said. “The type of man he is, the way he can control and be a leader of the locker room and the way that he coaches and schemes he brings to us. If he doesn’t, people are crazy.”

Bieniemy has interviewed for a head coaching job in each of the last three coaching cycles. He got turned down in 2019 and 2020, and so far the outlook for 2021 isn’t looking too promising.

Eric Bieniemy took over as offensive coordinator in 2018 after Matt Nagy moved to the Chicago Bears. Patrick Mahomes was entering his first year as the Chiefs starter, and instantly became one of the NFL’s top throwers.

Mahomes threw for 50 touchdowns and over 5,000 yards with Bieniemy running the offense. The following year, the Chiefs won their first Super Bowl in 50 years.

It remains one of the NFL’s big mysteries how Bieniemy hasn’t gotten a job, especially given the relatively strong track record of Andy Reid assistants who became head coaches.

Will this be the year that Eric Bieniemy gets a job as a head coach?