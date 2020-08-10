Patrick Mahomes Sends Message 1 Month From Season Opener

Patrick Mahomes has a message for Chiefs fans with the NFL season set to kick off just one month from today.

Mahomes has quickly emerged as the new face of the NFL. The superstar quarterback led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl in 50 years last season, taking down the San Francisco 49ers in comeback fashion.

Kansas City isn’t just satisfied by one Super Bowl, though. Mahomes is aiming to turn the Chiefs into a dynasty, similar to that of the New England Patriots with Tom Brady at the helm this past decade.

The Chiefs begin their back-to-back championship quest just one month from today. In celebration of football starting in just a few weeks, Mahomes sent a message to fans on Monday afternoon. Take a look at Mahomes’ message in the tweet below.

One month away.! ⏰ pic.twitter.com/efQLEqpcux — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) August 10, 2020

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs open their season on Sept. 10 against the Houston Texans. The AFC contest features two of the best youngsters in the game in Mahomes and Deshaun Watson.

Watson continues to fly under the radar as a quarterback, but that doesn’t take away from his immense talent. Watson doesn’t have the weapons Mahomes has in the passing game, either. The Texans are certainly aiming to pull of the upset in the NFL’s season opener.

But not if Mahomes has anything to say about it. The Chiefs kick off their season just one month from today against the Houston Texans.