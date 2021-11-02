Patrick Mahomes Sends Clear Message About Chiefs’ Offense

The Kansas City Chiefs took care of business against the New York Giants on Monday night, but it wasn’t pretty.

Patrick Mahomes had an inconsistent night to say the least, completing 29-of-48 passes for 275 yards, a touchdown and an interception. His interception occurred on the opening drive in the red zone.

After the win over the Giants, Mahomes spoke to the media about the Chiefs’ recent struggles on offense. Despite the offense’s shortcomings, the former MVP isn’t ready to hit the panic button.

“Even the Titans game the week before, we’re going to battle to the very end, I promise you that,” Mahomes said, via ProFootballTalk. “You’re hoping that the turnover luck flips the other way, but that comes with us trying to execute at a higher level. We had the ball that bounced up in the air and was picked off. Then Travis [Kelce], who doesn’t fumble, he fumbled. Like I said to Trav and all these guys, ‘I’m going to keep coming right back to you. I’m going to throw it to you and let you make a play because I have that trust in you.’ I think as the season goes on, hopefully we can correct the turnovers and I think we can still be a special offense.”

That last part of Mahomes’ statement is very important because the Chiefs need their offense to be special in order to compete for a championship.

The Chiefs will need their offense to start fast next Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. If they don’t, Aaron Rodgers could put that game out of reach before halftime.

Mahomes put an emphasis on playing clean football against the Packers during Monday night’s press conference.

“That’s a great football team — I think they’re the first seed in the NFC — you know they’re going to be a great challenge for you. You go back to your execution; you go back to practice executing in not getting those penalties.”

We’ll see if the Chiefs can turn things around against the Packers on Sunday.