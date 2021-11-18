Patrick Mahomes Sends Clear Message About Trevon Diggs

On Sunday, the Chiefs and Cowboys will square off in what could end up being the game of the week. If Patrick Mahomes wants to lead his team to a win this weekend, he’ll need to make sure he doesn’t have any costly turnovers.

During this Wednesday’s press conference, Mahomes revealed that he’s going to be extra cautious of where Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs is at all times.

Diggs is having an exceptional season thus far. He already has eight interceptions heading into Week 11.

Mahomes wants to make sure he doesn’t allow Diggs’ interception total to increase to nine this Sunday.

“I mean when you have that many interceptions that means you know what’s going on, you have an understanding of what the offense is trying to do so you definitely have to have an eye on him at all times,” Mahomes said. “He’s going to wait for his opportunity and usually when he gets his hands on it, he ends up making the catch so definitely a great player, someone you have to pay attention to on every single snap and try to find ways that you can have success in either other places or on him in certain areas.”

Diggs has forced a plethora of turnovers this season, but his aggressive nature does cost him sometimes. He’s been called for 10 penalties this year.

We’ll find out on Sunday who’ll win this chess match between Diggs and Mahomes.