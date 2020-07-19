Patrick Mahomes Sends Message To NFL Before Training Camp

As the new face of the NFL, Patrick Mahomes’ words and opinions carry weight. We saw that last month when the league released a “Black Lives Matter” ad featuring the Super Bowl MVP and other young stars.

Now, Mahomes has shifted his attention to the ongoing dialogue between the NFL and NFLPA regarding safety protocols for the upcoming season. Many of the league’s most well-known players have been speaking out on the matter.

Mahomes joined them this afternoon on Twitter. Like his constituents, Mahomes attached the hashtag #WeWantToPlay onto the end of his tweet.

“Getting ready to report this week hoping the @NFL will come to agreement with the safe and right protocols so we can feel protected playing the sport we love #WeWantToPlay,” Mahomes wrote.

The players are trying to be clear that they do want to return to the field, but want to be as well-protected as possible when they do so.

Obviously, any type of competition is risky in some way or another. But the league needs to have a clear and detailed plan in place.

With training camps right around the corner, time is ticking.