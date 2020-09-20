Patrick Mahomes Set A Bad Personal Record In The First Half

Whenever Patrick Mahomes takes the field, we expect the reigning Super Bowl MVP and 2018 NFL MVP to put up monster numbers.

So when we see Mahomes have a first half like he did against the Los Angeles Chargers today, alarm bells go off. Mahomes completed just 8-of-19 passes for 60 yards in the first two quarters today.

Even though he did find tight end Travis Kelce for a touchdown, Mahomes couldn’t avoid posting the lowest amount of first-half yards he’s ever had in his career. Kansas City trailed the Chargers 14-6 at intermission.

The first drive of the second half was more of the same for Mahomes. He completed a 20-yard pass to Kelce on the first play of the third quarter but then misfired on two more passes before the Chiefs had to punt.

Patrick Mahomes just threw for the fewest amount of yards in the first half of a game in his career (60). Chiefs trail Chargers 14-6. pic.twitter.com/DdWy4nHHtt — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) September 20, 2020

Thus far today, the Chiefs’ offense has been stymied. Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins have not caught pass, and rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has rushed for only 26 yards on six carries.

The bright side for Kansas City is we know how quickly this unit can flip a switch, and as long as they have Patrick Mahomes as their quarterback, they can never be counted out.

It would behoove the KC offense to pick things up sooner rather than later though.