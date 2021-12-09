Patrick Mahomes Shares Honest Admission On Heated Exchange

Over the weekend, the Kansas City Chiefs took down the Denver Broncos thanks to an impressive defensive performance.

The offense, however, continued to struggle. Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for under 200 yards and did not account for a passing touchdown while throwing one interception.

It’s been an unfortunate trend for the Chiefs offense to look shaky this season. At one point during the game against Denver, tempers started to flare between Mahomes and Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

Cameras caught the two having an intense conversation as Mahomes came off the field.

Check it out.

Pat Mahomes and Eric Bieniemy yelling at each other. #DENvsKC pic.twitter.com/3x8HuayS5M — TWDTV (@TWDTV1) December 6, 2021

Mahomes spoke about the incident following the game. He downplayed any animosity towards Bieniemy, saying they were both frustrated with the game – not each other.

“Yeah, it was kind of a little mix-up of the play that we wanted to call in that situation,” Mahomes said. “And then I, like you said, both of us love it. I think that’s the biggest thing: Both of us love being out there playing this sport, being part of the Kansas City Chiefs, and we both were just frustrated more with the game than we were with each other. And so obviously, we got a little frustration there.

“But we talked it out right after and I mean, I love that dude. He loves me and we’ll keep rolling.”

Mahomes and company face off against the Las Vegas Raiders this weekend.