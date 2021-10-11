Patrick Mahomes Shares Honest Admission On His Performance

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was uncharacteristically off-target in Sunday’s 38-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills. His three turnovers continued a trend of giving up the ball that he felt obligated to address after the game.

Speaking to the media, Mahomes took full responsibility for his recent turnover woes. He said he needs to reevaluate his decision-making and crack down on his interception issues as soon as possible.

“It starts with me,” Mahomes said, via ProFootballTalk. “It’s something I’ve not usually done in my career, but I have to reevaluate where I’m at, what decisions I’m making. I’ve been a crazier player as far as scrambling and making throws. But in my career I’ve never been someone who throws a lot of interceptions. I have to look at it now, reevaluate what I’m doing, and I have to cut it out.”

Mahomes went 33 of 54 for 272 yards and two touchdowns in the loss to Buffalo. But he also had two interceptions and a lost fumble.

He has six interceptions through five games this season – matching the total he threw in 15 games last season.

Patrick Mahomes is currently on pace to have his most accurate season ever. He leads the NFL in touchdowns and may even break his own personal record for touchdown passes.

But Mahomes is also throwing interceptions at the highest rate of his young career. At this rate he’ll throw well over his previous high of 12 interceptions from his breakout 2018 season.

And if he keeps committing turnovers, the Chiefs’ playoff hopes will be in jeopardy.

Whatever problems Mahomes is having right now, he needs to solve them ASAP.