Patrick Mahomes Shares Honest Admission On Rough Start

Coming into the 2021 season, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was flawless in September. The former MVP owned a 10-0 record in September, and in those 10 games, he had 32 touchdowns and zero interceptions.

This September hasn’t been too kind to Mahomes, as the Chiefs currently own a 1-2 record. In fact, they’re in last place in the AFC West.

Mahomes has been careless with the football at times, throwing a costly interception against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2 and a back-breaking pick in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Despite this slow start to the season, Mahomes doesn’t seem discouraged at all. He believes the Chiefs will have a chance to show what they’re made of now that all the pressure is on them moving forward.

“It’s exciting. Now you know you have to go,” Mahomes said, via ProFootball. “We’ve put our back against the wall. So how are we going to respond? I think you’ll get the best out of everybody. You’ll get the best out of every person in this locker room because you know that it’s time to go now. Every game matters if you want to do what we want to do and I’m excited to see how these guys respond, myself included.”

No one should count out Mahomes and the Chiefs, regardless of how inconsistent they’ve been through three weeks.

Kansas City will be on the road this Sunday against Philadelphia in what is being labeled a must-win game. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.